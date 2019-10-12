COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As the holiday season brings out cookies, cakes and candies, there are ways to combat those holiday temptations.

"Remember it's a holiday not a holi-week," said Taylor Leahy, a registered dietitian with Aramark at Baylor Scott and White.

And while those may be some hard words to swallow, it's a good reminder as we're approaching the holiday season.

If you are trying to stay healthy, that doesn't mean you have to cut out all the delicious deserts.

Leahy said a good way to help curb those sweet cravings is make sure to eat plenty of fibers and grains. That way when you get to dessert, you'll be more full and won't fall victim to over indulging.

But if you are looking for that sweet fix, experts say it's best to enjoy in moderation and even mix it up a bit.

They recommend mixing vanilla Greek yogurt with fruits and berries for a healthy, yet sweet dessert.

Bailey Stein, a physical therapist with Baylor Scott and White said it's also important to remember that during the holiday season, it is important to make sure you are taking care of yourself while keeping up with the hustle and bustle.

"We get busy during the holidays and you have other prioritizes, but your body is a priority and you need to maintain that," Stein said.

Adding that simple measures can be taken to make sure you can enjoy yourself and still feel good about it.

"Simple things like taking the stairs at work," Stein said. "Or doing exercises while at home."