NASSAU BAY, Texas — Dozens are posting on social media remembering their friend, Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, a Nassau Bay police officer who was hit and killed by a suspect who escaped arrest and drove off Tuesday night.

Sgt. Sullivan was the national president of the Sisters Eternal Women’s Motorcycle Club.

“Kaila was a natural leader, both at work and in the MC community. She was wise beyond her years and we all wish we had more time with her. She is already sorely missed. We will honor her memory every day and know we all have another angel in Heaven watching over us,” members of the club’s Facebook page posted Wednesday morning.

RELATED

“She was a great person and an even better friend,” Larry “Bear” Garza wrote in a Facebook message. “She was a loving mother, wife, and an amazing friend.”

Garza said he is a part of the Sons of Liberty Riders Motorcycle Club and said Sullivan loved her career and was an advocate for motorcycle safety and awareness.

“Her smile was constant and her laugh was contagious,” he wrote. “She could light up a room with just being there.”

He said she would travel regularly to benefits that other MCs held.

“Our clubs are strong supporters of each other and often work together to put on fundraisers,” Garza wrote.

He said they plan to hold a commemorative ride in her honor.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter