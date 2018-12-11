HOUSTON — Frantic animal lovers rescued two frightened puppies Monday that had been trapped in a north Houston storm drain for days.

Cameras were rolling and cheers erupted when the little dogs were lifted out of the drain, just minutes apart.

"Looks like she has bloody paws, she's shaking but she's in good hands now," said KHOU 11 News reporter Matt Dougherty, who watch both rescued unfold as he broadcast live on-air and online.

Rescuers wrapped the shivering pups in blankets and they appeared to be OK. They were taken to a local vet to be checked out.

Members of an animal rescue group called Reggie's Friends teamed up with neighbors to save the dogs.

Residents said they'd been calling the city for help since Thursday.

"We could hear them crying so we knew they were still alive," still Rick D'Amico.

HFD and HPD crews came out Monday morning and popped some manhole covers to help locate the pups. They also helped search for awhile but eventually had to leave, according to the group.

"The temps are gonna drop tonight, more rain is on the way and it's really hard to know that these puppies could die," said one rescuer before the pups were pulled to safety.

After the first responders left, the rescuers contacted KHOU 11 News and we sent a crew out to try and help.

D'Amico decided to put a ladder into the water to try and lure the pups to safety as they raced against time. His friends tried to talk him out of going into the water but he was determined to save the dogs.

After an agonizing wait, D'Amico emerged from the hole with one of the pups in a fish net.

Minutes later, the second pup was also lifted out of the water.

The puppies, their six litter mates and their mom had been running around the neighborhood near Yale and Marathon for weeks.

Six of them were rescued separately over the last few weeks and some are already in foster homes.

All of them will eventually be up for adoptions.

