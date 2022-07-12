97-year-old Pearl Harbor Veteran looks back on his life

97 year old Horace Hamilton recalls his memories as a U.S Navy sailor during the events of Pearl Harbor over 80 years ago.

CALDWELL, Texas — Each December 7th, the world remembers those who lost their lives in 1941. This was the 81st Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Decorated Navy veteran Horace Hamilton looked back on his own experience surviving Pearl Harbor, saying "I never thought about being scared I was just shooting at planes. But then there was a lull in between planes, and then you can start thinking, and that's when I realized I was a little bit scared, but I wasn't running and hiding."

Hamilton was only 17 years old when he was stationed in Pearl Harbor. His memories have stayed with him long enough to know what lessons he wants to share with the world, "War is hell, and it affects everybody, we have to remember the past or else we'll be doomed to repeat it again."