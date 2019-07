BRYAN, Texas —

UPDATE: The teen has been located and she is safe.

Huntsville Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Jazmine Elarms.

The missing teen was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt. Elarms, 5’7”, has short black hair and brown eyes, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Elarms’ whereabouts can contact the Huntsville Police Department at (936) 291-5480.