GoFundMe started for 80-year-old woman after Cameron contractor allegedly scammed $60,000 from her

The contractor has since been indicted on three charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMERON, Texas — A GoFundMe has been started for 80-year-old Diane Yates after she was allegedly scammed by Cameron contractor Brandon Myers back in November 2022.

The GoFundMe page was set up by Cassidy Nelson, Yates' granddaughter

During 6 News' interview with Yates, she revealed how she paid Myers $60,000 for home repairs in November. However, after a destruction crew came in to demolish some things in Yates' home, Myers disappeared without a trace. Leaving Yates to live in an barely-livable mess.

The GoFundMe page states, "Mimi went home to a home full of holes in the walls, leaking roof, freezing temperatures in her home, electrical issues, furniture and electronics getting rained on, and unsafe conditions at even getting out of her home."

Yates decided to press charges against Myers and during Milam County's investigation it was found that two others had allegedly been scammed.

This discovery led a grand jury to indict Myers on three charges. However, police don't know where Myers currently is, and it's unclear when his alleged victims will get their justice.

In the meantime, Yates' granddaughter hopes this GoFundMe will help provide what her grandmother needs in order to get her home fixed by a licensed contractor and pay for her food and hotel for the time being.