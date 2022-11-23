Gone Cold | 'Disco Dan' remains Hewitt's oldest unsolved murder

Example video title will go here for this video

Nearly 45 years ago, a Hewitt farmer discovered the body of a John Doe. Still with no answers, police are getting creative to help identify him.

How you can help solve this case

"I have hope," Devlin says. "I think we can solve it. I just need one piece to fall into place to figure out who this individual is."

Even so, he says he isn't giving up hope.

"I haven't figured this one out yet," Devlin, who has been with Hewitt PD since 2009 and police chief since 2012, sighs.

It's a case that frustrates Devlin "to no end," he admits.

Since 1978, officers rotating in and out of the Hewitt Police Department have become all-too familiar with the name "Disco Dan," or the John Doe whose body was found -- with a bullet-hole in his head -- inside a drainage culvert along what is now W. Spring Valley Road.

Just one piece of information. That's all Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin says he needs to help crack the department's oldest cold case.

The medical examiner also managed to extract a bullet fragment from his skull, which would be used decades later by Devlin to test for DNA.

The report also noted that they found drugs, alcohol and a burger in his system.

Medical examiners later performed an autopsy on the man. They confirmed his cause of death was from being shot in the head. He didn't appear to have any other trauma to his body, according to the report.

“The facial photographs of the individual at the crime scene are not something that could technically be aired on television because of the graphic nature,” Devlin explains.

To the investigators' dismay, his face was "pretty unidentifiable" when he was found, Devlin says.

"You can imagine being in a drainage culvert where waters flowing through that will have a tendency to destroy a lot of the crime scene as well," Devlin explains.

Investigators also believe he was there for a few days, based on his body's state of decomposition.

Devlin says they believe the man was shot somewhere else, then dumped there because there was no evidence of a murder at the scene; just a Snoopy medallion near his body.

One thing was for certain though: Someone shot him in the head, Devlin says.

The man also didn't have anything on him, Devlin says.

The man was fully clothed. He was dressed in a nicer, long-sleeve button down shirt with a blue and white pattern. He was also wearing a pair of Levi’s blue jeans (size 32) and a pair of Wellington-brand boots (size 10 in men’s), a newer pair because they didn't have much wear to them, Devlin says. On his neck was a puka shell necklace with large black beads.

Authorities removed the body. Immediately, they noted a few observations of the man:

Shocked, he told his worker to go get help.

Out of curiosity, the farmer approached the culvert and noticed a pair of boots. Attached to those boots was the body of a man who was lying face down, dead in drainage water.

That morning, one farmer was tending his fields when he noticed something sticking out from a drainage culvert. The culvert was hidden from plain sight under the road, Devlin says.

It was a quiet, gloomy day on April 3, 1978. Travelers along FM 2113 (now W. Spring Valley Road) saw nothing but farmland stretching for miles; a common sight in a small town of a few thousand.

Dead end after dead end : No identity = no suspect

Flash forward to nearly 45 years later where the man still has no identity. Devlin says they can't even begin to search for a suspect until they can figure out who this John Doe is.

But who is he?

Throughout the years, Hewitt PD made several attempts to try and find out this case's age-old mystery.

Who/What is 'R.B.?'

In 1978, Devlin says they tried running his fingerprints, but didn't get any hits. He says they also tried searching for his dental records, but no matches were found.

The man didn't have any surgical scars, either, he adds.

"We don't have anything that really sticks out other than that particular tattoo," Devlin says.

Devlin explains the man had three tattoos, but there was one tattoo that stuck out to them the most: The initials "R.B." inside his upper right arm.

"We have done a lot of work on that tattoo," he shares. "We have reached out to see if it has any real significance. We believe it's a personal tattoo as most are..."

"We haven't been able to coordinate what that is," he adds. "We have some theories, but based on, you know, some of the evidence that we recovered there as to the meaning, but there's no clear connection to any of that that we can figure out."

As for the other two tattoos, Devlin shares a photo of reproductions of them. All look homemade, Devlin says.

One tattoo is a heart with a cross on his inner, upper left arm that measures about 2.5 inches in height and 1.5 inches wide; the other is the word "PEACE" all capital letters on his left forearm measuring about 1 inch tall and 5 inches wide.

Dead end after dead end

Since becoming police chief in 2012, Devlin says one of the first things he tried to do was exhume the man's body from his burial place.

"I thought that was going to be one of the easiest routes," Devlin explains.

The man was buried locally in a pauper's grave near Rosemound Cemetery in Waco around 1978. Police managed to find the worker who dug his grave at the time, but he told police he didn't know where the body was in the field.

"There was no real rhyme or reason on how those bodies were placed into the pauper's grave," he exhaled, frustrated at this dead end.

During the interview police conducted with the worker, the worker explained they would just find a random spot in the field and start digging a grave. Sometimes, the worker said, they would stumble upon someone else's remains. When that happened, they would have to move to a different spot and try again, Devlin explains.

"So that instantly cut that out, even though that's the route we wanted to go," he said.

Determined, Devlin shares how his department then tried to look at other evidence they knew existed -- his personal affects -- to try and get DNA. Devlin explains that the thought of submitting that DNA to a genealogy company to figure out his identity -- similar to how authorities were able to identify the Golden State Killer -- crossed his mind.

Unfortunately, that was another dead end. His personal affects were nowhere to be found, Devlin says.

"We can only assume that those evidence items are buried with the body," he says.

Devlin says, at that point, the only remaining piece of physical evidence was the bullet fragment medical examiners removed from his body during the autopsy.

"Now, that bullet fragment did have DNA testing very early on in the investigation, but you know as well as I do DNA testing back in the '70s, '80s, '90s is not as it is in 2022," he says.

He says Hewitt PD ended up sending that bullet fragment to a newer, private company to try and test the DNA. The result? Inconclusive, he sighs.

"I'm really sad that the DNA isn't available," he shares. "... There's not enough on that fragment to even pull off any DNA."

Devlin says there is some remaining DNA on the fragment, but he doesn't want to push his luck quite yet.

"The issue then becomes the more you test it, the more the potential that the sample there could be degraded," he explains. "So we still remain and still have that piece of evidence, hoping... If we gather intelligence and develop something else, that may lead us to doing it again and hopefully connecting the dots there."

With these dead ends, Devlin explains that Hewitt PD hasn't come up with any new leads over the decades.

"We haven't really discovered anything new and that's frustrating for us," he said. "That's absolutely frustrating that we haven't been able to develop anything more than what we originally had."