6 Fix | Killeen woman at risk of losing home after Housing Authority has not paid their half of her rent

Killeen resident Jean Tucker is on Section 8 and says the KHA has not been paying the required portion of her rent.

KILLEEN, Texas — Cinda Hayward with the Killeen Housing Authority (KHA) told 6 News they are working to resolve issues that Section 8 renters have been facing.

Hayward says staffing concerns began for the KHA over the summer.

"[Staff] was not responding to telephone calls, emails or appointments from renters since May," Hayward explained.

Then, in late September, five KHA staff members quit. This left the KHA understaffed, leaving Section 8 renters like Jean Tucker in a difficult situation.

Tucker has been living in her Killeen duplex for three years. She hasn't had any problems with her rent being paid up until recently.

"The leasing office said Section 8 wasn't paying the rent," Tucker explained. "Their checks were bouncing. They got that kind of straightened out but then it started back up. All of a sudden I get this letter in the mail saying my lease is terminated."

Because they have not received rent payments from the KHA, Tucker's landlord at Sophia and Associates sent her an advance notice of a lease termination, stating she needed to vacate her duplex by Nov. 14.

Tucker says moving because of someone else's mistake is not fair and impossible for her to afford.

"It would be very inconvenient because I don't have anywhere to go to," Tucker said. "I don't have $2 or 3,000 to find another place to move to."

There are other renters in Killeen who are also reportedly having similar problems with the KHA.

Hayward was hired by the City of Killeen on Oct. 1 to assist with organizing these issues with renters. New staffing is being hired to develop a new team and comb through each case individually to get things resolved as soon as possible.

"We're just now finding out what is going on, what kind of inspections need to be done on units, renewals, all contracts and things of that nature," Hayward continued. "We hope that everyone will give us a little bit of time and patience to get this straightened out."

The KHA is not a part of the City of Killeen. Hayward is asking those who are directly impacted to refrain from contacting any city officials about these issues.