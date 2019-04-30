DALLAS — Updated at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday with jury deliberations.

Jurors are now deliberating the sentence of a former Texas A&M football player who used a machete to brutally kill a runner on White Rock Trail in October 2015.

The murder trial took less than a day. Thomas Johnson, 25, decided Tuesday morning not to testify in his defense, saying he was sick at the time he killed 53-year-old Dave Stevens.

But, Johnson said, he was not insane.

Jurors quickly convicted him of murder Tuesday and heard from Johnson's family members detailing his history of mental illness and is diagnosed with schizophrenia, his defense attorney said. He initially planned to pursue an insanity defense, meaning he did not know right from wrong at the time of the killing.

Witnesses testified they saw Johnson on the trail carrying a machete before randomly attacking Stevens repeatedly with a machete.

The attack was so violent and incomprehensible that his Stevens' wife, Patti, died by suicide two weeks later.

Johnson demanded to use a Dallas parks employee's cell phone to call 911 and told them he had just committed capital murder. The jury heard the recorded call Monday morning.

Testimony continued on the second of the trial Tuesday. Two witnesses took the stand -- a forensic biologist who confirmed Johnson and the victim's DNA evidence and a trauma surgeon who treated Stevens.



The sentencing phase began after Johnson was found guilty.

Johnson's family said he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2014, two years after the Skyline High graduate and Texas A&M wide receiver went missing from College Station during his freshman season.