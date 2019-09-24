COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After a year and a half of improvements, The Larry J. Ringer Library opened its doors today, and KAGS got an inside look at what’s new.

Renovations to the ringer library have been a long time coming, technically starting in 2008 with the $8 million bond for the improvements.

So after a recession, construction began in April of 2018, and Ringer's staff could not be more excited.

“We’ve added 12,000 square feet onto the building and completely gutted and renovated it. We’ve got tons of new furniture, new technology. It’s just really such a huge improvement,” said Jessica Jones, the branch manager.

And with those improvements, came a new way to borrow books.

“If you’re like all peopled out for the day and you just, you know, wanna check out your books and go home, we have better self checkout machines. Basically all of the books have a little tag on the back and after you scan your library card, you just put all your books on this little pad and it reads everything,” Jones said.

“We really tried to design a place where people would want to hang out... there’s lots of space here for everybody.”