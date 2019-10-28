CEDAR PARK, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published in June.

About one month after a $227 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Cedar Park, a Leander resident has come forward to claim their money, Texas Lottery said Oct. 28.

The ticket was purchased at the Lakeline Express Mart located at 2004 N. Lakeline Blvd. on Sept. 24 and was a Quick Pick, Texas Lottery said.

RELATED: $227M Mega Millions ticket sold in Cedar Park, Texas Lottery says

The winner opted for the cash value, which means the winner will receive $157,091,592. This marks the largest prize ever paid out to a single Texas Lottery player, Texas Lottery said.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

The Lakeline Express Mart won a $1 million retailer bonus for selling the ticket.

RELATED: Winning $5 million lotto prize claimed in Austin

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Friends recognize Austin homeless man as former classmate and old friend, give him place to live

New homeless camping bans on sidewalks, near the ARCH go into effect Monday

Cheers, chants of 'lock him up' greet President Trump at World Series

Austin man charged with exploitation of his grandmother

Woman killed after explosion during gender reveal announcement in Iowa

Jury awards $19 million to police sergeant who says he was told to tone down his 'gayness'