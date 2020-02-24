HOUSTON — A little girl was taken to the hospital after a shooting in her family’s apartment in The Heights area overnight, according to Houston police.

Police were called to the 4600 block of W. 34th Street at about 12:45 a.m. Monday.

A mother told police she was asleep when she was startled awake by the sound of a gunshot. She found her 5-year-old girl shot and her 14-year-old son in a panic. The mother told police her son grabbed the gun and took off, fleeing the home.

The little girl was taken to a hospital's trauma center in critical condition, police said.

At this time it’s still unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police are still working to determine if the big brother fired the weapon or if the little girl did and whether it was intentional or not.

Investigators will also try to figure out how the siblings got the pistol.

