Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow as well as a Falls County deputy were struck by a vehicle Friday on State Highway 6 near County Road 190.

They were helping a driver when they were hit by a vehicle that was believed to be hydroplaning because of the rain.

The deputy was pronounced dead at the scene. Krumnow was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

"This is a tragic situation for everyone," Sgt. Ryan Howard said. "[We] lost a brother in the line of duty and it's one of those situations that could have been avoided."

The driver who hit the officers with their vehicle was also injured and taken to a hospital.

Chief Ernest McGraw hired officer Danny Krumnow as a paid Reserve Officer un July of 1992. Officer Krumnow has since worked his way up and is currently Chief of Police.

