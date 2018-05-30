BRYAN, Texas -- This summer, Bryan ISD, will partner with the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) to provide children 18 and younger with healthy meals throughout the summer at no cost to the child.

This service is part of the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered in the Lone Star State by the TDA.

For children who rely on school meals during the academic year, this program offers kids a source of good nutrition during the long summer vacation.

This summer Bryan ISD School Nutrition Services has 15 open feeding sites. An “open” site allows any child, age 1 to 18, to walk into the site and eat a free meal. These sites include:

Sites Dates Times Breakfast Lunch Neal Elementary May 29th - August 3rd 7:30 - 8:30 10:30 - 12:30 Crockett Elementary (M-Th) May 30th - June 21st 7:30 - 8:15 10:30 - 11:30 Kemp Elementary (M-Th) May 30th - June 26th 7:30 - 8:15 10:30 - 12:30 Fannin Elementary (M-Th) May 30th - June 21st 7:30 - 8:15 10:30 - 11:30 Sul Ross Elementary Mitchell Elementary School May 29th - August 3rd 7:30 - 8:15 11:15 - 12:15 Rayburn Intermediate School (M-Th) May 30th - June 27th 7:50 - 8:35 10:50 - 11:50 SFA Middle School (M-Th) May 30th - June 27th 8:00 - 8:45 11:10 - 12:10 Bryan High School (M-Th) May 30th - June 28th 7:30 - 8:30 11:30 - 12:30

To complement already scheduled programs, BISD will also provide sack lunch meals to Bryan Parks and Recreation at:

Henderson Park

Bonham Park

Villa West Park

Tanglewood Park

Sue Haswell Park

This service will be provided starting June 4th until July 13th from 12 noon to 1 p.m.

Hot meals will also be delivered and served to children at the Brazos Valley Boys and Girls Club for both breakfast and lunch beginning on May 29th until August 3rd.

Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 9:30 and lunch will be served from 11:30 to 12:30.

College Station ISD will also offer a summer lunch program at the Lincoln Recreation Center and Southwood Elementary School.

For Southwood Elementary School they will be serving breakfast from 7:30 to 8:15 and lunch from 11:30 until 12:30 beginning June 5th up through June 29th.

As for the Lincoln Center they will be serving breakfast from 8 to 8:30 and lunch from 11:30 until 12:30.

Meals will be served from June 4th until June 29th and then again from July 9th until August 3rd. However, they will be closed on July 26th and 27th.

© 2018 KAGS