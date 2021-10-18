Off-duty Oakwood police officer killed, another injured in crash on I-635 in Mesquite

The driver who died was identified as Mitchell Rector, 36, of Buffalo, Texas, according to police.

MESQUITE, Texas — Updated at 4:13 with more information from the Mesquite Police Department.

A 36-year-old man was killed in a crash early Monday morning in Mesquite. Lanes were closed for several hours but have since been reopened.

The crash happened about 1:36 a.m. in the 21400 block of southbound Interstate 635, police said.

It involved a 2015 Infinity Q50 that crashed into a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.

The driver of the Chevrolet died in the crash. He was identified as Mitchell Rector, 36, of Buffalo, Texas. Mesquite police later said Rector was an off-duty Oakwood, Texas police officer working in a construction area of the highway at the time of the accident.

The driver of the Infinity was injured but is expected to be OK, police said. Mesquite police alter identified that driver as 21-year-old Elias Luevano-Gonzalez. He was arrested and faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

"This is the 12th fatality crash of 2021, resulting in 12 deaths, as compared to 13 fatality crashes for the same period in 2020, resulting in 13 deaths," police said.