10th annual Hiring Red, White & You event looks to hire veterans across the Brazos Valley

Almost 70 employers filled the Brazos Center Thursday morning with hopes to provide jobs to veterans and non-veterans.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 10th annual Hiring Red White & You event hosted by Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley brings businesses from across Texas together to connect with transitioning service members, military spouses, National Guard Reserve, veterans and their family members.

“It connects people who are looking for work with employers who are hiring,” Director of Human Resources for the Texas Workforce Commission in Austin Jerry White said.

White said it's fantastic to help veterans find jobs and pay them back for their service.

“It's fantastic because employers get incredible employees who are coming in with military service, who are eager to learn, fantastic teammates and overall great hires,” White said.

Veterans, did you miss out on the #RedWhiteandYou Hiring event across Texas?



Don't worry, you can go online to find a job through the Texas Workforce & Veterans Commissions. ⭐️ Tonight on @KAGSnews, hear from both organizations on the importance of today's state-wide event. pic.twitter.com/vzC3MnwHPc — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) November 4, 2021

Last year, the Red White & You event was held virtually, Rural Veterans Career Advisor for the Veterans Employment Services TJ Robie said this year it’s a mix, some places hosted the event virtually and others, like here in the Brazos Valley, hosted the event in person.

“The employers spoke and said we would prefer to have the live event,” Robie said, “They enjoy interacting with those job seekers and wanting to see people and just given the opportunity for those job seekers to come out and make that good first impression.”

Employers from Texas A&M to Fujifilm are looking to hiring, along with the cities of Bryan and College Station plus the independent school districts.