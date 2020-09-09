12th Can Food Pantry opens for students this week

The food pantry will be serving students Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 12th Can Food Pantry on the Texas A&M campus is open for students this week on Wednesday Sept. 9 and Thursday Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the food pantry is prepackaging bags of food for clients. Face masks are required and visitors will not be allowed inside the pantry. Bags of food will be placed on a table outside the office to grab after checking-in.

“We’re looking at the USDA MyPlate and making sure that we’re covering all the food groups and making sure that every item is bagged in there," said David Chapa, the associate director for the 12th Can.

The 12th Can said any Aggie whose financial stability has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is welcome to use the facilities. Returning clients will need to bring their ID to show volunteers, and new clients will need to bring their ID and fill out appropriate paperwork when they first get to the pantry.

“We want to continue being able to do our services for the long term. That means making sure that there is the minimal amount of contact as possible between volunteers and clients, and even volunteers and volunteers," Chapa said.

The student-run organization partners with the Brazos Valley Food Bank in an effort to eliminate hunger at Texas A&M and bring awareness to food insecurity in college communities.

The pantry is located at Mail Services Building in Office 119. The address is 930 Agronomy Rd., College Station, TX.

The 12th Can will also have its pantry open Sept. 23 and 24, Oct. 7, 8, 21 and 22.

Click HERE if you are interested in donating funds.

Click HERE if you are interested in donating food.