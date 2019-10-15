COLLEGE STATION, Texas — "Hard to believe it's been 20 years," said John Comstock, the last survivor pulled from the 1999 Aggie Bonfire.

On Nov. 18, 1999 thousands of logs collapsed on students killing 12 and injured 27 more in College Station.

In one month, it will mark the 20th anniversary of the disaster.

"I think everyone goes through some form of tragedy or something difficult in their life," Comstock said.

As the annual Aggie tradition approaches, Comstock wants to make sure that people never forget those 12 victims.

"One of the motto's of the collapse was, 'We remember,'" Comstock said.

Comstock took part in a documentary called "The 13th Man." It tells his story of survival, as well as recounting what happened in November 1999 that him trapped under the logs for hours.

"My life has been good, its taken maybe 20 years to get over this but I think I've succeeded," Comstock, also known as "The 13th Man, said.

The director of the documentary, Charlie Minn, heard Comstock's story seven years ago. Minn wanted to make sure that this story did not fade away.

"We should never forget what happened that day," said Minn.

Minn expects that Comstock's story of survival can inspire others.

"He is so humble," Minn said. "In his position, a lot of people would be bitter and angry. This guy hung around College Station, got his degree, got his Aggie ring nine years, a lot of people would say, "I'm out of here," but he's maintained an incredible attitude. His survival of guts and humanity should be an example to all of us."

Comstock hopes for the same. But his message won't just end with the documentary. He travels around the country being a motivational speaker and spreading his story with positivity.

"Nothing is really gained when you're kicking yourself in the dirt," Comstock said. "That helps me keep a positive mindset and push forward in my life no matter what happens."

The 13th Man documentary will be playing at the Premiere Cinemas in Bryan for at least a week starting Nov. 7.

