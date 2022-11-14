16-year-old Bryan female reported missing

Ashlyn Jefferson, the female in question, has reportedly been missing since Nov. 5.

BRYAN, Texas — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has reported a 16-year-old female from Bryan has been missing since Nov. 5, 2022.

Ashlyn Jefferson is described as having black hair, brown eyes, being 5-foot-4-inches in height, and weighing 140 lbs.

No information on Jefferson's current whereabouts or who she may be with were provided.