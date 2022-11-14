16-year-old Bryan female reported missing

BRYAN, Texas — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has reported a 16-year-old female from Bryan has been missing since Nov. 5, 2022.
Ashlyn Jefferson is described as having black hair, brown eyes, being 5-foot-4-inches in height, and weighing 140 lbs.
No information on Jefferson's current whereabouts or who she may be with were provided.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children advise calling 911 or 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678.