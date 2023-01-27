16-year-old reported missing by AANBV, College Station Police

Authorities believe Giebas is in danger of death or serious bodily injury, and could be with an individual or individuals unrelated to her.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley has issued an endangered missing person report for a 16-year-old female.

Chaylie Giebas was last seen in the 1600 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.

She is described as having brown hair, blue eyes, being 5-foot-7-inches in height, and weighing 120 lbs.

