16-year-old from College Station reported missing

Olivia Jade Delara was last seen in the 400 block of Northpoint Crossing in College Station, and is believed to be in the Navasota or College Station areas.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley has issued a missing persons report for a 16-year-old last seen in College Station.

Olivia Jade Delara was last seen in the 400 block of Northpoint Crossing in College Station around 1 p.m. on Monday, June 5, and could be in the College Station or Navasota areas.

Delara is described as being five feet five inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black hoodie, and black pants.

Those with information on Delara's whereabouts are advised to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.