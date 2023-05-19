16-year-old reported missing from Bryan, could be in San Antonio or Houston

16-year-old Lilly Eckert is believed to have left the area with people not related to her and could be in the Houston or San Antonio areas.

BRYAN, Texas — A missing person alert has been issued by the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley for a 16-year-old from Bryan.

Lilly Woodson Eckert was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 in the 6100 block of Canterbury Drive in Bryan. She is described as being five foot three inches, having blonde hair and brown eyes, and weighing 191 pounds.

According to the alert, Eckert is believed to have left the area with people who are not related to her and could be exposing her to harm. Eckert could also be in the San Antonio or Houston areas, according to the AANBV.