17-year-old from College Station reported missing since Sept. 14

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley and College Station Police Department need your help in finding a missing teenager that has been missing since Sept. 14.

Jovarius Banks was last seen in the 300 block of Spruce Street near Northgate Park in College Station around 7:30 p.m. He is believed to still be in the local area, but may also be in Houston.

Banks is depicted as being 5'5", weighing 180 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're advised to call the College Station Police Department by at 979-764-3600.

@CSTXPolice is looking for information on the location of 17 year old Jovarius Banks. He could still be in the local area, or he could be in Houston, Harris County. Let's bring him home! pic.twitter.com/igyi6A4ifC — Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) September 21, 2023

