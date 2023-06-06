17-year-old from College Station reported missing

COLLEGE STATION, Brazos County — The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley has issued a missing teen report for a 17-year-old previously seen in College Station.
Fernanda Garcia was last seen around 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of Vienna Drive in College Station, and is still believed to be in the local area, possibly on foot. She is described as being five foot three inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, and having black shoulder length hair and brown eyes.
No information on what Garcia could be wearing was provided.
Anybody with information on Garcia is advised to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.
