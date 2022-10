Make a donation, choose a hand-crafted bowl and enjoy free soup all for a good cause.

BRYAN, Texas — This years Empty Bowls event is happening on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Village Café in Downtown Bryan.

Those who donate a minimum of $20 will be able to choose a one-of-a-kind bowl and receive a soup token for restaurants in the community.

All donations will go straight to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.