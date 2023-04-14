18-wheeler carrying thousands of pounds of onions crashes; part of I-35 shut down

Authorities said the 80,000-pound big rig rear-ended a dump truck at a high rate of speed, leading to the spill.

SAN ANTONIO — An 18-wheeler carrying thousands of pounds of onions crashed on I-35, which led to part of the highway being shut down.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Friday on I-35 near O'Connor Road.

Authorities said the 80,000 pound big rig rear ended a dump truck at a high rate of speed, leading to the spill. The driver of the dump truck was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but they are expected to be okay. The big rig driver was not injured, San Antonio police said.