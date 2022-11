Robertson County Sheriff's Office shares this alert via social media.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert of an overturned 18-wheeler on HWY 6 and FM 2549 on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 3:53 p.m.

Sheriff's Office asks the public to use caution in the area as emergency crews are on the way.

There is currently no other information about the accident. We will update if and when more information becomes available.

For updates from the Robertson County Sheriff's Office, visit here.