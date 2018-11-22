Down at the high school level we have already talked about College Station's big game with Highland Park in the Class 5A Division I playoffs. From Class 5A Division II, another heavy weight fight is on top with #19 A&M Consolidated set to face #4 and undefeated Fort Bend Marshall.

10 and 1 on the year, the Tigers are coming off a 40 to 12 blowout win over Whitehouse in the opening round of the playoffs. But folks, this area round matchup with the Buffalos won't be a walk in the park. Fort Bend Marshall is a perfect 11-0 on the season, and averages nearly 52 points per game.

These two programs actually squared off in the third round of the postseason in 2016 and Fort Bend won 28-21. As for this one, A&M Consolidated is loaded with athletes including Brian Darby, Devin Price, and Nate Floyd.

However, there is no doubt the Buffalos counter with special players as well in quarterback Malik Hornsby and do it all playmaker Achane.

