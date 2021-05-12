2 'armed and dangerous' Deep East Texas inmates in custody after escaping Tyler County Jail

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — The Tyler County Sheriff's Office says two inmates who escaped the Tyler County Jail have ben captured.
According to the TCSO, Blaze Hicks, 27, and Christopher Mobley, 36, reportedly gained access to the roof area of the jail through the building's ventilation system and left the area before being taken into custody.
The Hardin County Sheriff's Office, Jasper County Sheriff's Office, Woodville Police Department, Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Criminal Justice and the Tyler County District Attorney's Office assisted the TCSO in the investigation.