DPS: 2 children, ages 7 and 11, killed in John Deere backhoe incident in Roanoke

Two other children and an adult were injured in Saturday's incident. They were transported to nearby trauma centers, authorities said.

ROANOKE, Texas — Two children were killed and three people were injured over the weekend in an incident involving a John Deere backhoe, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Troopers were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Chapel Hill Court, which is about three miles west of Roanoke in Denton County.

DPS officials said the John Deere backhoe was traveling on Chapel Hill Court with multiple children and adults riding on various moving parts of it.

While the machine was in motion, the driver of the backhoe operated equipment causing the front bucket to dump which resulted in those riding in the bucket falling to the ground.

Authorities said two children, ages 7 and 11, were run over by the backhoe and died at the scene. Two other children suffered injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals. An adult was also transported to an area trauma center with serious injuries, officials said.

The driver of the backhoe Vijender Chauhan, 40, from Crowley, was not injured in Saturday's incident. Authorities said he was arrested and booked into the Denton County Jail.

He faces several charges including two counts of manslaughter, three counts of endangering a child, and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.