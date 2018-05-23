Texas A&M unveiled the design for the 2018 Maroon Out shirt that thousands of students and fans will don when the Texas A&M football team takes on Ole Miss Saturday, Nov. 10 at Kyle Field.

The 21st incarnation of the Maroon Out t-shirt features the iconic 12th Man towel.

Aggies established the Maroon Out tradition in 1998 to support the Texas A&M football team, then underdogs, in a game against Nebraska, which was ranked second in the nation at the time.

The shirts will be available in-store and online at The Warehouse at C.C. Creations and in-store at Maroon U. Shirts will also be available on campus Aug. 30 from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., every Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in Rudder Plaza starting Sept.6, and every home game beginning three hours before kickoff in Rudder Plaza.

Proceeds will help pay for class gifts and fund the Maroon Out scholarship endowment. Maroon Out also helps raise money for class-specific Aggie traditions like the Aggie Rings for Veterans Fund, Ring Dance, Elephant Walk, Junior E-Walk, Pull Out Day and Fish Fest.

