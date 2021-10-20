8th graders were exposed to 45 job opportunities during the event

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce and sponsors invited thousands of local 8th-grade students to the Brazos County Expo showing them a wide variety of career options.

“We host this event every year as kids transition into high school and are encouraged to pick a career path with their high school learning,” Manager of Business Programs at the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce Jordan Prihoda said, “so we host this event so that they can kind of see what makes our community go round. “

From College Station Fire and Police departments to water services, the 8th graders were exposed to 45 job opportunities during the career fair.

Today is #SupportYourLocalChamberOfCommerceDay, so we wanted to say "thank you" for always supporting the business community! We are proud to be members of our local Chambers of commerce.@TempleChamber @BeltonChamber @hhchambertx @killeenchamber @BCSChamber @WacoChamber pic.twitter.com/Pq4cCxTTti — Perry Office Plus (@perryop) October 20, 2021

“We even have a barber school here today,” Prihoda said, “So don't be worried about getting your hair cut because they're teaching the leaders of our future.”

At the end of the day, Prihoda said she hopes kids learn a little bit about what makes their community work when they leave the career fair.