2022 HYPE career fair held at the Brazos Expo Center

After two years off due to COIVD-19, the HYPE career expo is back and better than ever.

BRYAN, Texas — Wednesday the Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley hosted its 10th annual hype career expo, it was a chance for students looking for jobs and opportunities.

The HYPE (Helping Youth Prepare for Employment) expo is back for the first time in two years. It is not a job fair but an event provided to facilitate career exploration for students.

"You got Blue Bell. You have Blinn college that is here you have KAGS because each industry has a surplus of careers. There's a career pathway in anything that you do."

High school juniors and seniors from across our seven counties traveled to Bryan throughout the morning and afternoon, like Madeline Alonzo.

Even if college isn't what students are looking for right away there are plenty of other options for students. Some of the careers at the expo include education, government, health care, energy, manufacturing, construction, retail, and, technology.

"It allows you to see each level. So if you don't want to go to school now maybe you want to start working and say hey, I can start a career in this, go later get my associate's, then get my bachelor's degree. It gives you that opportunity to kind of think about what I want to do?"