2022 South Texas State Fair: Events, entertainment, schedule and information

The South Texas State Fair YMBL runs from March 24 through April 3, 20-22, at Ford Park.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The fair is making its return this year! It's bringing Southeast Texans the rodeo, food, rides, games, and all the fun that make up the South Texas State Fair.

The South Texas State Fair YMBL Beaumont is happening at the Ford Park Arena from Thursday, March 24 through Sunday, April 3.

Whether you’re coming from the North End of Beaumont or from Mid County, fair organizers released descriptive travel routes to help you get to the fair despite construction surrounding Ford Park.

Admission Prices: Kids FREE (2 & Under), Youth $5 (3-12), Adults $10 (13-64), Seniors $5 (65 & over), FREE Parking

Thursday, March 24: 5:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony 6 p.m. Carnival, 6:30 p.m. YMBL Rodeo Mutton Bustin' and Stunt Dog Productions

Friday, March 25 : 5 p.m. Rode Night and Carnival 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions

Saturday, March 26: Carnival at noon 5 p.m. Rodeo Matinee 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions

Sunday, March 27: Carnival at noon 5 p.m. Rodeo Matinee 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions

Monday, March 28: 5 p.m. Carnival 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions

Tuesday, March 29: 5 p.m. Carnival 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions

Wednesday, March 30: 5 p.m. Carnival 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions

Thursday, March 31: 5 p.m. Carnival 6 p.m. Jr. Livestock & Poultry Auction 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions

Friday, April 1: 5 p.m. Carnival 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions

Saturday, April 2: Carnival at noon 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions

Sunday, April 3: Carnival at noon 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions



Ford Park Arena is located at 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd.

