2022 South Texas State Fair: Events, entertainment, schedule and information

BEAUMONT, Texas — The fair is making its return this year! It's bringing Southeast Texans the rodeo, food, rides, games, and all the fun that make up the South Texas State Fair.
The South Texas State Fair YMBL Beaumont is happening at the Ford Park Arena from Thursday, March 24 through Sunday, April 3.
Whether you’re coming from the North End of Beaumont or from Mid County, fair organizers released descriptive travel routes to help you get to the fair despite construction surrounding Ford Park.
DAILY FAIR SCHEDULE MORE | South Texas State Fair website
Admission Prices: Kids FREE (2 & Under), Youth $5 (3-12), Adults $10 (13-64), Seniors $5 (65 & over), FREE Parking
- Thursday, March 24:
- 5:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony
- 6 p.m. Carnival,
- 6:30 p.m. YMBL Rodeo Mutton Bustin' and Stunt Dog Productions
- Friday, March 25:
- 5 p.m. Rode Night and Carnival
- 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions
- Saturday, March 26:
- Carnival at noon
- 5 p.m. Rodeo Matinee
- 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions
- Sunday, March 27:
- Carnival at noon
- 5 p.m. Rodeo Matinee
- 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions
- Monday, March 28:
- 5 p.m. Carnival
- 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions
- Tuesday, March 29:
- 5 p.m. Carnival
- 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions
- Wednesday, March 30:
- 5 p.m. Carnival
- 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions
- Thursday, March 31:
- 5 p.m. Carnival
- 6 p.m. Jr. Livestock & Poultry Auction
- 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions
- Friday, April 1:
- 5 p.m. Carnival
- 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions
- Saturday, April 2:
- Carnival at noon
- 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions
- Sunday, April 3:
- Carnival at noon
- 6:30 p.m. Stunt Dog Productions
Ford Park Arena is located at 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd.