26 Aggies qualify for Tokyo Olympics

The group of former and current student-athletes represent 15 nations

TOKYO, Japan — Twenty-six Aggies are heading to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics.

The group, consisting of 21 former and five current student-athletes, represent 15 nations around the world with eight representing the United States.

Bryce Deadmon, Fred Kerley, Annie Kunz, Maggie Malone and Athing Mu qualified for Team USA in track and field.

Austin Kaijicek will represent Team USA in Tennis while current NBA Finals Star Khris Middleton will represent the United States in Basketball. Alex Dawson is a member of Team USA's swim team as their manager.

Follow KAGS News online and on TV as we bring the Brazos Valley continuous Olympics coverage July 21 through August 8. Opening Ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. on NBC.

Here is a complete list of Aggie athletes competing in The Olympics: