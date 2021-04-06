26 Aggies qualify for Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan — Twenty-six Aggies are heading to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics.
The group, consisting of 21 former and five current student-athletes, represent 15 nations around the world with eight representing the United States.
Bryce Deadmon, Fred Kerley, Annie Kunz, Maggie Malone and Athing Mu qualified for Team USA in track and field.
Austin Kaijicek will represent Team USA in Tennis while current NBA Finals Star Khris Middleton will represent the United States in Basketball. Alex Dawson is a member of Team USA's swim team as their manager.
Follow KAGS News online and on TV as we bring the Brazos Valley continuous Olympics coverage July 21 through August 8. Opening Ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. on NBC.
Here is a complete list of Aggie athletes competing in The Olympics:
- Adri Arnaus – Golf – Spain
- Alia Atkinson – Swimming – Jamaica
- Aviv Barzelay – Swimming – Israel
- Alex Dawson – Swim team manager - USA
- Bryce Deadmon – Track & Field – USA
- McKenna DeBever – Swimming – Peru
- Adaora Elonu – Basketball – Nigeria
- Amini Fonua – Swimming - Tonga
- Beryl Gastaldello – Swimming - France
- Tyra Gittens – Track & Field – Trinidad & Tobago
- Munzy Kabbara – Swimming – Lebanon
- Alais Kalonji – Diving – France
- Fred Kerley – Track & Field – USA
- Austin Krajicek – Tennis – USA
- Annie Kunz – Track & Field – USA
- Deon Lendore - Track & Field - Trinidad & Tobago
- Maggie Malone – Track & Field – USA
- Angel Martinez – Swimming – Mexico
- Khris Middleton – Basketball – USA
- Athing Mu – Track & Field – USA
- Sydney Pickrem – Swimming – Canada
- Tahar Triki - Track & Field - Algeria
- Lindon Victor – Track & Field – Grenada
- Tori Vidales – Softball – Mexico
- Charokee Young – Track & Field – Jamaica
- Emmanuel Yeboah - Track & Field - Ghana