26 Bryan ISD students recognized for their academic success

BRYAN, Texas — The College Board National Recognition Programs highlighted 26 BISD students for their academic success.
To be considered for this recognition, students must have a GPA of 3.5, high scores on the Preliminary SAT or a score of three or higher on at least two AP Exams.
Bryan ISD said that this achievement would help students connect with colleges and stand out during the application process.
Three students were named College Board National African American Recognition Program Scholars.
The recognized students are listed below:
Jaden Scott | Bryan High School
Reagan Hines | Bryan Collegiate High School
Tristan Blanford | Bryan Collegiate High School
Twenty-three students were named College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program Scholars.
The recognized students are listed as follows:
Ana Martinez | BHS
Gabriel Gomez | BHS
Macario De Leon | BHS
Mia Garza | BHS
Tori Chambers | BHS
Aiyanna Garcia | BCHS
Alan Rios | BCHS
Amaya Cordova | BCHS
Ashley Wall | BCHS
Astrid Lopez | BCHS
Christian Navarro | BCHS
Christopher Alcala | BCHS
Denisse Soto | BCHS
Jorge Gomez Hernandez | BCHS
Jorge Rodriguez | BCHS
Jose Rojas Trejo | BCHS
Josue Roman | BCHS
Karla Calderon | BCHS
Lezli Pena | BCHS
Miguel Garcia | BCHS
Rubi Rodriguez Rangel | BCHS
Sinjin Perez | BCHS
Zaid Torres Salinas | BCHS
Dr. Christie Whitbeck, the Bryan ISD Superintendent, said, "It is exciting to see these students from different Bryan ISD programs and high schools excelling on the national level and representing Bryan so well."