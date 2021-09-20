26 Bryan ISD students recognized for their academic success

The high school students were nationally recognized by the College Board

BRYAN, Texas — The College Board National Recognition Programs highlighted 26 BISD students for their academic success.

To be considered for this recognition, students must have a GPA of 3.5, high scores on the Preliminary SAT or a score of three or higher on at least two AP Exams.

Bryan ISD said that this achievement would help students connect with colleges and stand out during the application process.

Three students were named College Board National African American Recognition Program Scholars.

The recognized students are listed below:

Jaden Scott | Bryan High School

Reagan Hines | Bryan Collegiate High School

Tristan Blanford | Bryan Collegiate High School

Twenty-three students were named College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program Scholars.

The recognized students are listed as follows:

Ana Martinez | BHS

Gabriel Gomez | BHS

Macario De Leon | BHS

Mia Garza | BHS

Tori Chambers | BHS

Aiyanna Garcia | BCHS

Alan Rios | BCHS

Amaya Cordova | BCHS

Ashley Wall | BCHS

Astrid Lopez | BCHS

Christian Navarro | BCHS

Christopher Alcala | BCHS

Denisse Soto | BCHS

Jorge Gomez Hernandez | BCHS

Jorge Rodriguez | BCHS

Jose Rojas Trejo | BCHS

Josue Roman | BCHS

Karla Calderon | BCHS

Lezli Pena | BCHS

Miguel Garcia | BCHS

Rubi Rodriguez Rangel | BCHS

Sinjin Perez | BCHS

Zaid Torres Salinas | BCHS

Dr. Christie Whitbeck, the Bryan ISD Superintendent, said, "It is exciting to see these students from different Bryan ISD programs and high schools excelling on the national level and representing Bryan so well."