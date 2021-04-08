28th Annual Feast of Caring returns to the Brazos Valley

After a year away an annual Brazos Valley tradition is back and better than ever.

The 28th annual Feast of Caring, benefiting the Brazos Valley Food Bank, is back this year! The event started at 11 a.m. This morning at the Brazos center

A modest meal of beans, rice, sausage, salad, and dessert was served. The meal was prepared by Chartwell's catering and served by local celebrities.

“This is a real casual 'come and go' event, that's accessible to most people”

The feast of caring is the summer fundraiser for the Brazos valley food bank. The food bank also has an event in the fall called “mingle for meals” and a big “food for families” food drive in December.

Today's event was sponsored by Prosperity Bank, First Financial Bank, and Kroger.

The food bank normally maxes out at 15 hundred people served, with little leftovers but based on today's turnout Executive Director Teresa Mangapora predicts it will be closer to a thousand people served. Of course, all the leftover food will be donated to a local homeless shelter.

"Everything that they're doing for us, helps us have more money to feed people in the community," Mangapora said. "So, there’s a direct impact.”

Brazos Valley Food Bank Board President John Cowen is happy to bring people back together but knows it's much more than just that.

“I think that it’s just an opportunity for everybody to enjoy each other, get back to somewhat normal, but still recognize that we're all here for a bigger picture," Cowen said. "We’re all here to feed that food insecure in our area.”

Volunteers ended up serving just over a thousand people in just 2 hours.