Police make arrests after 3 officers were injured in a shooting, car chase near Ferry and Fillmore

Buffalo Police say three officers were shot after a police chase. Two of the officers have been released from ECMC, while the third remains at the hospital.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near East Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue Tuesday night.

Buffalo Police say three officers were shot after a police chase. All three were taken to ECMC to be treated for their injuries.

According to a Buffalo Police spokesperson, two officers were treated and released from the hospital. The third officer underwent surgery and remains at ECMC. The officer is said to be in stable condition.

During the press conference, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said a traffic stop at the foot of Ferry is what led to the police chase after the alleged persons of interest drove off when officers attempted to pull over the vehicle. That chase went through several parts of the city.

During that chase, police said one of the alleged persons of interest opened fire on officers, hitting one officer multiple times. The chase continued and one of the persons of interest was let out of the vehicle.

Another officer that was shot was saved by their bulletproof vest.

As the chase ended near Ferry and Fillmore, shots rang out again. another officer was shot in the arm and ear and the person of interest was also shot.

Police said that person of interest is at ECMC and another person of interest is in custody.

Police are still investigating several scenes where shots were fired, along with the New York State Police, Erie County Sheriff, and the FBI.

YOU CAN WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW: