45 people test positive for COVID-19 at Bryan senior living community

Out of 191 tests done on May 19, 45 people tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent to residents and staff on Friday.

BRYAN, Texas — KAGS News has learned there have been 45 positive cases of COVID-19 diagnosed at Parc at Traditions, a senior living community in Bryan. We have reached out to the general manager of the community, but have not yet heard back.

On Friday, an email was sent out to residents, staff and family members after it was discovered 34 residents and 11 staff members tested positive for the coronavirus after a round of testing was done two days prior on May 19. A total of 191 tests were conducted. The email stated many of those who tested positive are asymptomatic, meaning they are not showing any symptoms of the virus.

There were no positive cases in independent living, according to the email.

Staff members who tested positive have been sent home to quarantine and residents who tested positive have been isolated and are being monitored.

According to the email, policies have been updated in wake of the positive cases. The living community said it is doing enhanced PPE protocols and will be scheduling sanitization by the Texas National Guard. It will also be doing follow-up testing for COVID-19 for residents and staff. Screening, disinfection and social distancing protocols will also by strictly enforced.

This latest news also means residents will continue to shelter in place and the no-visitor policy remains in place. Parc at Traditions said it is working with the Brazos County Health District and the Texas State Department of Health Services.

KAGS News reached out the Brazos County Health District. It released a statement Saturday:

The Brazos County Health District is aware residents and staff at Parc at Traditions senior living community have tested positive for COVID-19. This is a devastating situation, and we have been and will continue to be in close collaboration with the facility’s administration to provide education and guidance moving forward. Through this dialogue, we have learned that Parc at Traditions has recently completed testing of all residents and staff and have implemented additional sanitizing and enhanced PPE protocols. Positive results from this facility-wide testing will be included in the health district’s weekend update.

The health district remains in regular contact with Texas Health & Human Services Commission staff to communicate on how to best protect these vulnerable residents from this infection.

Also, more broadly, the Brazos County Health District has been collaborating with administrators and medical directors of local long-term and assisted living care facilities in the area on a weekly basis. We remain committed to work with each facility to prevent the spread of COVID-19.