SAN ANTONIO — One Texas Lottery player is now millions of dollars richer!

A $47 million Lotto Texas ticket was claimed in Seguin.

According to the Texas Lottery website, the winning ticket was sold at the Pic-N-Pac #10 gas station along Highway 123 N Bypass.

It is unclear who the winner is, but they chose the cash value option (CVO).

The next drawing for Lotto Texas will be this Saturday, October 3.