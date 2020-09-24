4th grader suspended after BB gun seen in virtual classroom

Family attorneys say the BB gun was in the same room with the 9-year-old and was unloaded. They say he put it on the bed near him after his brother tripped on it.

HARVEY, La. — A fourth-grade student was suspended from school and recommended for expulsion after a teacher saw a BB gun in his possession and then nearby while the student was taking virtual classes earlier this month.

The family of Ka Mauri Harrison said they want their son back in school and that they are confused as to what rules their son may have violated.

Attorneys for the family said that Ka Mauri was taking a test in his room during the virtual class and that his brother came into the room and tripped over the BB gun. At that point Ka Mauri apparently picked up the gun and placed it "by his side."

Court documents indicate teacher called his name to ask what he was doing with a gun by his side in plain view for any other students on the call, but the family says Ka Mauri had muted the virtual group call to concentrate on the test and didn't hear the teacher.

A short time later the Internet connection ended. The school's statement cited the teacher as saying there were Internet issues but the family says other children in other rooms continued in their classes at that time.

The family attorneys said that Ka Mauri was not expelled but that he has been out of school for more than the six-day suspension, which they also think was wrong.

"It is very important to the Harrison family that this matter be put to rest and that Ka Mauri be allowed to continue in the Fourth Grade at Woodmere Elementary," it said. "The child has already been put through enough and has been suffering the consequences of this unfortunate incident since this date."

The Jefferson Parish School System issued a statement saying they couldn't give particulars.

"We do not comment on individual student records," it said. "Regarding discipline, it is our policy that teachers and administrators may employ reasonable disciplinary and corrective measures to maintain order."

