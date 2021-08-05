92-year-old set to graduate from Texas A&M University after 70 years

Dr. Joe H. Knowles, a Bryan native, will receive a degree in Biology he first began seven decades ago.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Dr. Joe Knowles has lived in many places but in 2017, he and his wife decided to come back home, they wanted to be closer to Dr. Knowles’ mother who still lived in Bryan.

“She died about a month before we got back,” Dr. Knowles said, “We buried her on the 4th of March and she would’ve been 109 on the 4th of March.”

Dr. Knowles said he’s felt comfortable everywhere he’s lived, but it’s the people in Bryan that makes him stay, the people and a few other factors.

“I came down here primarily to be closer to A&M, to be closer to our daughter and for somebody to be able to take care of us whenever I get old,” Dr. Knowles said.

When they were all settled in Aggieland, their new neighbor Sharon Clements found out that after 70 years, Dr. Knowles never got a diploma from Texas A&M, she became determined to change that.

A 92-year-old @TAMU Aggie will finally receive his degree after pursuing it more than 70 years ago!👨‍🎓



Tonight on @KAGSnews you’ll find out more about this Aggie and the neighbor who stepped up to help him achieve his dream. pic.twitter.com/dk0U8Jvyeo — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) August 5, 2021

“My mind started reeling and I said you know what we just got to make this happen,” Clements said.

This was no easy trek, Clements said there was a period where they didn’t hear any updates for 4 months, but if it’s meant to be it will be.

“We got the notification about 2 weeks ago that he could graduate in August,” Clements said.

Clements said it was easy to embark on this journey because Dr. Knowles is an amazing person and she loves him and his wife.

“They are the best neighbors ever and I know he’s an Aggie through and through,” Clements said, “Every Aggie game day you’ll see an A&M flag flying in the front of his house and I know what it means to him and I just wanted to make it happen.”

Knowing that Dr. Knowles will walk across the Aggie stage, her heart is full.

“I can tell you my heart is just full and I’m so happy for him.