98.3 KORA and Children's Miracle Network host radiothon

BRYAN, Texas — For Thursday and Friday from 6 am to 6 pm this week, 98.3 KORA, is setting aside regular programming to help save the lives of children right here in the Brazos Valley.

They are currently hosting special programming, the 98.3 KORA and Aggie RX Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon, to raise funds for special equipment needed in the Neonatal Unit of Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station.

The funds raised for this equipment will be staying here in the area and will help save the lives of children in need.

Program Director at Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s, Jennifer Williams, and the Program Director for 98.3, Joel Burke, said this is all about giving back to people, especially children, right here in the Brazos Valley.

“We are trying to get miracle makers. So what we want to do is have people that call in do a monthly pledge of $20 a month, and that’s $240 a year," Williams said.

IT'S ALMOST TIME!! Thursday and Friday will be special days at KORA. We are trading our regular programming for a 2-day... Posted by 98.3 KORA The Texas Country Original on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

"It’s 67 cents a day," Burke added.

You can donate online, through text, and over the phone at 1 800-680-3622 for English or 1 800-680-3721 for Spanish.