Friends and family gathered at the Northwest Church in Houston to give their condolences.

HOUSTON, Texas — Prayer and public vigil ceremonies were held in Tomball and Centerville for the family that was killed in Centerville by escaped Leon County inmate, Gonzalo Lopez.

The vigil was held on June 6 and honored the grandfather and his four grandsons. The Collin family invited the community's prayers and gifts to be given at the Northwest Church in Houston, Texas

The victims involved in the Centerville murders were Mark Collins, 66, and his grandsons: Bryson Collins,11, Carson Collins,16, Hudson Collins,11, and Waylon Collins,18. Waylon, Carson, and Hudson were all brothers and Bryson was their cousin.

The victims' family, friends and classmates came to give their condolences to the Collins family.

One of the victims, Waylon Collins, had just graduated from Tomball High School. Another victim was a part of his school's little league program. This week, the league gave a moment of silence and framed his jersey to honor him.

A few people commemorated one of the victims, by wearing his infamous jersey number and had the word Collins placed on the back of their jerseys.

In Centerville, a community-wide prayer was given at the Cowboy Church of Leon County. The residents in Leon County brought flower arrangements and balloons outside of the Centerville home to pay their respects.

The family was reported to have strong faith. Hunter, the youngest of the brother was just baptized a few days before the tragedy.

The victim's funeral services will begin on June 11, at Champions Forest Baptist Church. The service will begin at 10 am.