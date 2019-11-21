COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

In the first round playoff win over John Tyler, College Station rushed for more than 320 yards. Although the running-backs and guys up front deserve some of the credit, one of the brains who has been a staple to the Cougars weekly game-plan under head coach Steve Huff, is assistant coach Kyle Walsh.

“One thing Kyle brings is super intelligence. He is one of the smartest individuals I’ve ever come across,” says Huff.

A former walk-on at the University of Texas, Walsh always knew he was destined to have football in his life.

“Started playing when I was 6. And in college I knew I wanted to be around it somehow, someway,” says Walsh.

It was in college though, that the actual game was taken away from Walsh when he got in a car wreck that left him paralyzed below the waist.

Despite this setback, Walsh doesn’t let it slow him down.

“Sure there are challenges that I face and that I went through that are tough, but I wouldn’t want to trade those tough experiences because of the blessings I’ve gotten through that.”

Spoken like a true champion… and Walsh is just that… a two-time state champion to be exact.

He won a title as a player with A&M Consolidated in 1991, and most recently helped College Station win it all in 2017.

“For those kids to experience that was awesome, and to do it as a coach I’m thankful to be a part of it,” says Walsh.

Whether it’s 100 degrees outside or pouring rain, Walsh is on the field to fulfill his duties without one ounce of complaint.

“I think perseverance is what we learn through athletics, great lesson that was taught to me. So hopefully that is a lesson that carries over, me in a wheelchair, they know they can persevere.”

Walsh’s ability to relate to players is uncanny. His positive attitude is what makes the assistant coach such an asset to the program that hasn’t missed the playoffs since starting up in 2012.

“The people that I’ve gotten to meet. My wife is amazing and my two children. I am extremely blessed," says Walsh.

And so is College Station; to have an assistant coach dedicated to impacting players lives beyond just the X’s and O’s of the game.

“As far as lessons that they leave with. The value of hard work and grit and toughness when things are hard. To be able to bounce back and learn from it, and grow from it. That’s what I hope they take from me”.

