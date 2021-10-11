A community breathes a sigh of relief as Christopher Ramirez is back home

Ramirez is back with his family where they are asking for privacy at this time

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas — Today is the day that the people of Grimes county, the lone star state, and the country have been waiting for.

Christopher Ramirez is now home.

"It’s just bringing back the emotions that we felt Saturday when he was located," Grimes county Chief Deputy Todd Greene said. "Everybody is just elated that he’s happy, he’s safe, and he’s in good health."

The three-year-old who survived nearly three days in a wooded area near his home was released from the hospital this afternoon.

He received a motorcade from just outside Houston all the way to his home in Grimes county where he was welcomed back with applauses.

Close to a hundred people from law enforcement to media to people in the area came out to show their support for young Chris and his family.

“A lot of people out here during these operations. All the way from law enforcement to the volunteers, to food donations to keep us going. It was definitely great to see the community and the surrounding communities come together to help try to locate Chris.”

Christopher is now in his home with his family, and the man that found him couldn't be more pleased.

Christopher Ramirez will be leaving the hospital soon and we can’t wait to see him back home! His mother will be speaking with the media shortly afterwards. Check out @KAGSnews for all the latest. pic.twitter.com/7M58JnxAsh — Jordan Adams (@Jordan_Adams4) October 11, 2021

"It feels great, and it’s just an indication that if god can do what he did for this little boy, he can do the same thing for any of us," Tim said. "There are many who are lost spiritually that he wants to find, just like this little boy was lost physically and he was found."