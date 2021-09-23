A new administration building is in the future for Blinn College

The new building will cost approximately $30 million to complete.

BRYAN, Texas — Blinn College is taking steps towards making a new administration building for their Bryan Campus.

Blinn officials said they currently use facilities at another location but are excited to see the Board of Trustees moving forward with their plans.

The college said that the facility would be 45,000 square feet and would cost approximately $30 million. An administrator with the college added that the building would house several departments for the school.

“It’s going to house our Marketing and Public Information, our Human Resources Department, Law Enforcement, Bookstore, Administration, and perhaps most importantly, it will house our Student Services Department,” Dr. Mary Hensley, Chancellor of Blinn College District, said.