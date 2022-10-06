Whimsy and Wild Emporium opens doors in Downtown Bryan

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — Businesses across the country are facing problems with people looking for work. Local business owners, Maggie Ruiz, and Lindsey Terry said they’ve taken on the challenge of opening a new business.

Maggie Ruiz and Lindsey Terry are co-owners of Whimsy and Wild Emporium.

“We realized we both have the same goal and dream and in the span of probably a month in our initial conversation we were looking for spaces to lease," said Ruiz.

The co-owners of Whimsy and Wild Emporium are providing reading opportunities for kids.

“What started this, we prayed about it and doors opened. I mean literally, we didn’t even make phone calls about some things or ask questions and it was just like here’s this, here we’ll give you this, we’re gonna do this and it was like ‘wow, okay," said Ruiz and Terry.

PR & Communications Manager for Destination Bryan, Abigail Noel, said that the Bryan area is seeing a boom in businesses within the past several years. “From business owners who’ve been here for forty-plus years to some who’ve been here for two years that’s what’s their biggest draw is I felt like I came home," said Noel.

Noel said the workforce across the country is facing a hiring crisis with retail stores and restaurants. Especially, owners who attempted to hire employees after the pandemic.

“Of course, there might be a slight challenge in our community being tied to the university so there’s a huge workforce base, but they’re only here three-fourths of the year because they’re in school," said Noel.

Ruiz and Terry agreed that hiring hasn't been a problem for them ever since opening.

“We’ve actually had lots of people reach out which is great because we’re hoping in the future we can give that back and hire," said Ruiz.