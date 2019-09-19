BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Fire Department is receiving a $102,000 grant.

Given by FEMA Assistance to Firefighter Grant Program, this money will be used to install devices at the stations to collect the exhaust that is emitted by the vehicles.

According to BFD Fire Chief Randy McGregor, cancer is a major issue for firefighters across the nation.

“We’re trying to eliminate any type of possible exposure to contaminants that may cause cancer…We’re very fortunate to get this grant. It’s going to allow us to put in some devices in the older stations to capture this exhaust to keep it out of the buildings, the living quarters,” said Chief McGregor.

In addition to installing these new devices, the chief added that the fire department is also funding for a second set of protective clothing for each firefighter.

“When they go to a fire, they get dirty, contaminated, with the products of combustion and such. They can come back, change out of that gear into a clean set. And then have that set cleaned before they need it again hopefully,” said Chief McGregor.

Chief also said that this second set of gear will help reduce exposure to the contaminants as well.

