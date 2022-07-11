Bryan ISD hired Dr. Alma Velez as the next Principal for Jones Elementary

Bryan ISD chooses a longtime educator for a new position, Dr. Alma Velez

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees held a board meeting on Monday, July 11, and hired Dr. Alma Velez as the next Principal for Jones Elementary.

According to Bryan ISD, Velez had currently served Bryan ISD as their Dean of Instruction at Jane Long Intermediate School. She also has taught at Texas A&M University as a Lecturer.

Bryan official said, Dr. Velez has a Principal Certification from the Texas Education Agency and served religious education teacher at Santa Teresa Catholic Church.

“I am excited and honored to continue my career in Bryan ISD in this new capacity, we have wonderful things happening in our classrooms throughout the school year,” said Dr. Velez

Please join us in welcoming Dr. Alma Velez as the principal of Jones Elementary in Bryan ISD!

Velez has been with Bryan ISD for more than 21 years and brings a wealth of experience.

“Dr. Velez is already a vital part of Bryan ISD with more than 20 years of experience in education. Alma has a heart for students and educators. We look forward to working with her in her new role as Principal of Jones Elementary,” said Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine

According to Bryan ISD, Dr. Velez received District Administrator of the Year, Campus Administrator of the Year, Campus Teacher of the Year, and Hispanic Forum Person of the Year.